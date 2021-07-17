West Virginia Botanic Garden hosts “Underground Forest” lecture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden held a paleobotany class on Saturday morning.

The Morgantown-based garden showed guests about different fossilized plants that are found in West Virginia.

The lecture was also hands-on, with different fossils for attendees to see in-person.

Fossils that were available to guests to see at the lecture

Officials with the facility said its a way to teach the community about plants and the Mountain State.

“So, we have a lot of volunteers with a lot of different expertise in a lot of different places, and it just so happens that paleobotany is one of my own little hobbies. And, so, I’m really excited to share that with the people of the Morgantown community,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

