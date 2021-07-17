West Virginia Botanic Garden hosts “Underground Forest” lecture

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden held a paleobotany class on Saturday morning.

The Morgantown-based garden showed guests about different fossilized plants that are found in West Virginia.

The lecture was also hands-on, with different fossils for attendees to see in-person.

Fossils that were available to guests to see at the lecture

Officials with the facility said its a way to teach the community about plants and the Mountain State.

“So, we have a lot of volunteers with a lot of different expertise in a lot of different places, and it just so happens that paleobotany is one of my own little hobbies. And, so, I’m really excited to share that with the people of the Morgantown community,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

For a list of upcoming events at the garden, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories