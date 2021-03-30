West Virginia Botanical Garden hosts pavilion ribbon cutting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanical Garden held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for their new Event Lawn Pavilion.

Through generous donations from EQT Foundation, Cheat Lake Rotary, March-Westin Company, 84 Lumber, and Friends of the West Virginia Botanic Garden a new pavilion was able to be built. Officials said the new pavilion will be host to a number of activities and events on their lawn.

“As we expand these developments, we have a lot of events here. We needed a sort of refined event spaces so that we have a place for people to gather, and to have a good time and enjoy themselves. We have a lot of things here from our annual garden party to our summer children’s camps,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Botanical Garden.

May 8, is West Virginia Botanic Garden Day where there will be a food truck with live music and artist along with free tours. Officials also added that they have flowers blooming in their gardens for people to see and enjoy.