West Virginia celebrating 211 resource officers on 211 Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, Feb. 11, West Virginia 211 will celebrate 211 Day, which recognizes the operators who answer the phone when someone dials 211.

Dialing 211 on your phone, and then entering your ZIP code, brings you to an operator who can help you find services for almost anything–from utility assistance, COVID-19 testing information, to finding housing.

In West Virginia, those calls are usually answered by 211 resource officers that work with the area’s United Way. Anyone living in Monongalia or Preston counties who reaches out to 211 will be in contact with Joe Wakim, who is the 211 resource officer for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties.

United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties (WBOY Image)

Wakim is an Americorps service member who is doing his non-profit assignment with the United Way.

“Providing those specific resources to individuals here in the local community just really, really makes me happy. Really makes me be able to think about how generous and how wonderful the community is,” said Wakim.

Across the state of West Virginia last year, 211 answered more than 31,000 calls. Most of the calls for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties were utility assistance, housing and food pantries.

Wakim said there are a few things that he does not have contacts for residents needing help. Those include roof replacement and gutter cleaning, among other things. If you have a resource for the two services or any other services you think could be helpful to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties, you can reach out to them at 304-296-7525.