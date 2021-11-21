West Virginia DNR teaches residents about local snakes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some Monongalia County residents took the time on Sunday afternoon to learn about different kinds of snakes found in West Virginia. The West Virginia Botanic Garden hosted the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) for the event.

The WVDNR brought five different snakes to the main building at the botanic garden for people to see and learn about them. Jim Fregonara led the event and talked about how to identify venomous versus non-venomous snakes, what different kinds of snakes in the Mountain State look like and, perhaps most importantly, quell some fears around snakes.

“Snakes do terrify me for a moment,” said Michael Fiala, who works at the botanic garden. “But there’s a lot that anybody can learn about any kind of animal and these are just examples of the kinds of programs we can take advantage of to support that kind of life.”

Through the winter season, the West Virginia Botanic Garden will have events inside and outside. Click here for a full list of events coming up.