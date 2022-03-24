MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Fentanyl Symposium was held on Thursday at the Morgantown Marriott on Waterfront Place.

This event is invitation-only and is sponsored by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which brought together various law enforcement agencies to help officials learn more about the threat of fentanyl and how to stop it.

Several guest speakers were brought in including Raymond Donovan, Chief of Operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dr. Grant Baldwin, Head of Overdose Prevention with the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the U.S. Border Patrol and The Monongalia County Quick Response Team. Best-selling author Ben Westhoff was also involved, showing his book “Fentanyl, Inc.”











Fentanyl Symposium various speakers and pictures. (WBOY Image.)

“Fentanyl is widely available, highly addictive and causing damage to West Virginia unlike any drug ever has,” said William Ihlenfeld, a United States Attorney for the Northern District. “This substance is so lethal that the goal of today is to develop better strategies to interdict that fentanyl and prevent it from getting to the streets of West Virginia”

This symposium allows law enforcement to hear from the best and brightest and figure out lessons learned with the war on drugs.

“A tragic number of West Virginians are losing their lives to fentanyl-related overdose deaths, devastating families and communities,” said Will Thompson, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District. “You know years from now we will be able to see the effects from a symposium like this, that we don’t know who it saved from an overdose, but we do know it will save people from an overdose”

Furthermore, this event helps various law enforcement agencies get a chance to work together and develop a strategy to slow the flow of fentanyl into the state of W.Va.