West Virginia Land Stewardship Corporation receives $500,000 grant from EPA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Land Stewardship Corporation (WVLSC) has received $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency for a Brownfield cleanup project.

Brownfields are properties that have an environmental concern, whether that is true or just perceived. That is according to Jessica McDonald, the Director of Operations for the WVLSC, who explained that the money will go to assessing and cleaning up the iconic Smokestacks Property in the Morgantown Industrial Park.

“There is asbestos in the buildings and heavy metals in the groundwater and soil, so they will need to do further testing in order to determine which buildings to remove, McDonald said. The plan is to put a roughly three foot deep cap on the soil and then over that, they are going to most likely put a pavement so that the property is development ready.”

McDonald explained that typically Brownfields pose a direct environmental impact to the community, but in this case, the motivation is economic development.

Jessica McDonald

In this situation, what’s there isn’t really a public risk. Somebody is not going to walk by that property and be affected by the contamination. The real advantage of taking care of this particular property is that its economic development potential. It’s in the middle of an active industrial park, it’s got a lot of industrial activity going on and the hope is that once we renovate this property we can stimulate even more activity. Jessica McDonald, Director of Operations, WVLSC

The owners of the industrial park are interested in installing an unloading facility on the parcel of land that WVLSC is cleaning up, so that companies can bring their products via rail, they can unload them in the facility and store them there until they are ready to take them back out to their final destination, McDonald detailed.

Entrance of Morgantown Industrial Park

The problem right now, she stated, is that storing and removing products is not a simple process. So by cleaning and then developing the property, efficiency will increase. All of this means that new businesses will be drawn into the park and as a result, there will be an influx of jobs.

Job creation is one of the primary reasons that the WVLSC is excited to be helping the industrial park, McDonald said. Right now the cleaning effort is coupled with other plans the park owners are working on such as improving the barge access and working with state and local officials to create a new access point off I-79 to the park.

Currently, trucks have to use River Road and or drive through Westover, and both ways have a lot of residential areas and unstable roads, which is not ideal for transportation, McDonald said.

“The appeal here would be this industrial park will have three transportation access point: rail, barge and interstate, which makes it unique,” McDonald said. “In West Virginia we have very limited amount of land so we sort of need to focus on what’s already been used, get it back to reuse, so that we don’t keep working on greenfields and losing green space.”

WVLSC was one of eight West Virginia entities to receive money from the EPA’s Brownfield Cleanup and Assessment grant program. In total, the EPA awarded $3.3 million to all eight and below are the other grant recipients:

Braxton County Development Authority, Gassaway and Sutton, WV, Assessment Grant – $300,000

Brooke-Hancock Region XI Regional Planning and Development Council, Weirton and Wellsburg, WV, and Steubenville and Mingo Junction, OH Assessment Grant – $600,000

Cornerstone Community Development Corporation, Huntington, WV Cleanup Grant – $462,590

Huntington, WV, Assessment Grant – $350,000

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Hinton, WV, Cleanup Grant – $442,320

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Central Kanawha River Valley, WV, Assessment Grant – $300,000

West Virginia University Research Corporation, Grafton, WV, Assessment Grant -$300,000

For a detailed breakdown of how others will be spending their money, visit the EPA’s website.