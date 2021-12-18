West Virginia University celebrates winter 2021 graduates

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Commencement season is back in the WVU Coliseum. For the first time since before the pandemic, graduation ceremonies were held inside the arena for the last graduating class of 2021.
Nearly 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students walked across the stage between two separate ceremonies in the morning and afternoon. Among the schools that had graduating students:
- Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
- College of Law
- College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences
- Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
- School of Dentistry
- School of Medicine
- School of Nursing
- School of Pharmacy
- School of Public Health
- College of Creative Arts
- College of Education and Human Services
- Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
- John Chambers College of Business and Economics
- Reed College of Media
In addition, Herschel “Willy” Williams was honored virtually with an honorary degree, given by WVU President Gordon Gee.