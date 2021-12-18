West Virginia University celebrates winter 2021 graduates

Commencement was back in the WVU Coliseum for the first time in two years. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Commencement season is back in the WVU Coliseum. For the first time since before the pandemic, graduation ceremonies were held inside the arena for the last graduating class of 2021.

Nearly 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students walked across the stage between two separate ceremonies in the morning and afternoon. Among the schools that had graduating students:

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

College of Law

College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

School of Dentistry

School of Medicine

School of Nursing

School of Pharmacy

School of Public Health

College of Creative Arts

College of Education and Human Services

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

John Chambers College of Business and Economics

Reed College of Media

In addition, Herschel “Willy” Williams was honored virtually with an honorary degree, given by WVU President Gordon Gee.