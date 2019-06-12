West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center hosts pedestrian summit

MONONGALIA, W.Va. – Federal, state and local agencies are taking steps in making the streets of Monongalia County safer for pedestrians.

The West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center hosted a pedestrian summit Wednesday in Morgantown.

The Federal Highway Administration, The Division of Highways and the Morgantown Pedestrian Safety Board joined many other agencies trying to come up with safety ideas and also introduce proven methods from other cities.

Organizers said this pedestrian safety movement began when a student was killed while crossing the street.

“So far it’s been some basic things such as getting the division of highways out here to put new striping down on the roads at crosswalks,” said Andrew Morgan of WV Technical Assistance Program. “Putting up new signage, putting flags on the signs trying to make them more visible and what we’re hoping is that from here, we can move forward to maybe some more advanced treatments, we can do maybe it’s flashing lights on the signs, maybe its pedestrian signals. Something that can make the community safer for the pedestrians.”

Everyone involved in the summit put on yellow vests and walked the streets of Morgantown getting a better idea on what needs to be done.