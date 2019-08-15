West Virginia University PRT reopens

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The West Virginia University Personal Rapid Transit system (PRT) resumed operations Thursday.

The PRT was closed during the summer to work on system integration and enhancements.

Train control testing and routine maintenance were a part of the annual closure. Updated turnstile entry gates were added at the stations.

Several new cars with the new system were added to the fleet which will reduce wait time for passengers.

Normal hours for the PRT are Monday through Friday is 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.

“We have put a lot of time and effort into modernizing the PRT, so it is definitely better than it was last fall. We will be rolling out a couple of features,” said Clement Solomon, Director of Transportation and Parking at WVU.

A new feature to be added this fall will be a countdown timer. This will inform passengers of the estimated arrival time of the next vehicle going to a specific destination.