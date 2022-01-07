West Virginians organization wore teal for cervical cancer awareness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – January is National Cervical Health Awareness Month, and the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program asked everyone to wear teal on Friday, Jan. 7.

Experts said about 4,000 women in the US die every year from cervical cancer out of 14,480 new cases diagnosed in 2021.

In West Virginia, 93 women per year are diagnosed with the disease, and 32 women have died from the cancer.

Officials from the group said that wearing teal is like wearing pink for breast cancer awareness.

“I’m a cervical cancer survivor. The fact that there is someone out there that I may see that teal ribbon means that all the things that I went through in my life and through that battle, and all of the things we have left to give to make sure no one else has to go through that are valued and important,” said Shelly Dusic, Policy and Environmental Change, Community-Clinic Linkage Specialist for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.

If diagnosed and caught early, the chances of surviving cervical cancer are higher–up to 97 percent with HPV vaccines and regular testing.