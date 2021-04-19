Westover city council appoints new council member

WESTOVER, W. Va. — After former Westover council member Steve Lawrence resigned from his position at the last city council meeting, there was a spot that needed to be filled. At Monday night’s meeting, the council appointed Duane Tatar as the replacement.

Tatar was present at the meeting on Monday when he was selected.

Four candidates were presented to the council as potential members. After the names were read, councilman Steve Andryzcik moved to appoint Tatar. Following a 4-0 vote, Tatar was named the new member of city council. Two council members abstained from the vote.

“I got on it because I’m interested in seeing change for the city,” said Tatar in his first interview since being appointed to council. “We’ve had a business in the city for the last 12 years, and I just want to be more involved.”

The manner is which the new council member was a topic of discussion in the previous council meeting. Tensions flared at the meeting, with some members preferring the seat be filled via a special election. Ultimately, the council decided to appoint the replacement for the seat themselves.

While he was present at the council meeting on Monday, Tater will be formally introduced as a council member at the next city council meeting on May 3rd.