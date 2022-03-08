WESTOVER, W.Va. – Eighth-grade students at Westwood Middle School are bringing history to life.

Caskey students painting their toy soldiers (WBOY Image)

On Tuesday, students put their final touches on the authentic British, French, Native American and colonial toy soldiers.



The figurines will be used to recreate the battle of the Monongahela from the French and Indian War of 1755.

Phil Caskey, a West Virginia studies teacher at Westwood Middle School, said it’s a way to make history come alive instead of learning it through worksheets or PowerPoints.

Westwood students working together to finish toy soldiers (WBOY Image)

“Fort Necessity and battle of Monongahela, they’re not that far from this school. Our river, the Monongahela, runs right past our school. This is applicable history to our students of really the founding of our state. So, if we can give purpose and meaning as to why we became what we became as a country, and it starts small with the French and Indian War, then I think we’re doing the right thing,” Caskey said.



The reenactment will take place on Wednesday in each eighth-grade class with a full-scale battlefield.