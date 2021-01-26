White Avenue now open to traffic; repairs and remediations complete

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown released that the White Avenue repairs and remediations are complete and the roadway is now open to traffic.

White Avenue was closed in March 2019 when a major slip occurred, forcing the city to close the road to traffic. The City of Morgantown contracted GAI Consultants and Rock Forge Bridge Company to complete this project, which began on Dec. 14, 2020. GAI Consultants designed the project, and Rock Forge Bridge Company completed the repairs.

Construction consisted of the installation of a 100-foot pile and logging retaining wall to stabilize the hillside, drainage improvements and road repairs. The roadway is now open to traffic but will not be paved until 2022 to allow for the project ground area to settle.

The total cost of the project was funded by the city’s Capitol Escrow Fund and totaled $229,188.