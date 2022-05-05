FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Explore the New Manufacturing has announced the winners of their North Central West Virginia “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” student video contest.

The contest had middle school teams create a 3-minute video about their “manufacturing partner, the employees, and what is cool about the company.” The awards were announced at the North Central Award Ceremony.

Taylor County Middle School took away the Best Manufacturing Message Award and the Viewer’s Choice Award for their video about the company, Appalachian Wood Pellets. Their video showed what and how the company produces and incorporated interviews alongside highlighting careers.

Voting for Viewer’s Choice was open to students, parents, educators, and community members.

The Taylor County team members were: Colton Gillespie, Jaynie Meadows, Sophia Austin, Anna Poling, Caroline Stead, Jaylin Summers, Jason Davis, Noah Moats, Parker Biller, Kasey Alexander, and Colson Annon.

The Outstanding Creativity Award ended in a tie between Blennerhassett Middle School and Hamilton Middle School. Blennerhassett’s video featured the Paul Wissmach Glass Company while Hamilton’s video featured Simonton Windows.

Blennerhassett’s team included: Henry Barry, Hannah Biles, Nathaniel Butcher, Noel Dooley, Isacc Duncan, Miley Graham, Alex Kupfner, Elizabeth Mounts, Blake Place, and Larry Wilson. Hamilton was comprised of: Josh Benson, Emmagin Harris, Emmalynn Short, Michael Hedrick, Bailey Ferrebee, Kymani Prince, Maci Miller, Cade Staats, Amiya Powell, and Addison Moon.

All contest videos can be viewed by visiting https://www.exploremfgwv.com/students/student-videocontest.html

All participating middle schools: Blennerhassett Middle School (Wood County), Hamilton Middle School (Wood County), Taylor County Middle School (Taylor County) and Westwood Middle School (Monongalia County).

Participating manufacturers: Appalachian Wood Pellets, FCX Systems Inc., Paul Wissmach Glass Company and Simonton Windows.

“The What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? Student Video Contest is a favorite of students, teachers, and

manufacturers,” said Explore the New Manufacturing Program Director Monica Cross. “This year’s competitors stepped up to produce some great videos. The regional contests are a vital component of our initiative of creating awareness about the types of job opportunities modern day manufacturing offers.”

To make their videos, participating schools were given a video camera and kit by Explore the New Manufacturing.

The Explore the New Manufacturing Program is funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, as well as company and individual contributions as part of the West Virginia Manufacturing Association Educational Fund.