MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Women United Presents, an affinity group of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, held its first Zoom webinar and discussion on Wednesday.

Today’s event was called “Advocacy in Action: Bringing a Mountain State Voice to a National Platform,” featuring guest speaker Amy Jo Hutchison.

Born and raised in West Virginia, Hutchison began organizing poor and marginalized communities across the state of W.Va. since 2017. While going through poverty, she used her real-life experiences to reach out and connect with others who share these realities.

She went viral in February of 2020 with her discussion on poverty after she testified to the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

During the Congressional proceedings, she said, “Shame on you, shame on me, and shame on each and every one of us who haven’t rattled the windows of these buildings with cries of outrage at a government that thinks their office furniture is worthy of $40,000 a year and families and children aren’t,” said Amy Jo Hutchison, part of Healthy Kids and Families Coalition in West Virginia.

She was also a guest on episode 3 of “The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Economy,” where she discussed issues impacting the working poor.

During the Zoom meeting, Hutchison talked about people having to pass a slight pay raise in order to keep their benefits and how it doesn’t match what the benefits give you.

“What happens is people are made all the time to make a choice, you know between just mere survival, you know whenever you lose your rent assistance, you lose your food assistance, you lose all this stuff within a matter of days or weeks of each other for maybe a 25-cent raise, is it really worth that?”, said Hutchison.

She went on to say that if people take these slight pay raises they lose everything and have to wait 60-90 days to requalify for benefits.

Amy Jo Hutchison was named a West Virginia Wonder Woman by West Virginia Magazine in 2020, and she currently does advocacy work for Moms Rising and The Center for Community Change.

Today’s event was the first in a series of events titled ‘Women United Presents.’

To watch the full Zoom discussion or to learn more about ‘Women United’ check it out on the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties webpage here.