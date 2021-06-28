WV Batman bringing anti-bullying message to Mylan Park in July

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Do you want to meet a fan favorite DC Comic superhero? Here is your chance!

This summer, Mylan Park will host the Aquatic Center & Track Complex’s 2021 ‘Superheroes to the Rescue’ themed summer camp, which will allow anyone the chance to meet the real West Virginia Batman.

“WV Batman brings a powerful message of overcoming adversity for today’s youth,” said Heather McIntyre, Assistant Director of Marketing & Outreach for Mylan Park. “He will join our lineup of everyday heroes, such as first responders and military, as part of our summer camp series. John has overcome so much in his youth and life that his message really connects with kids; and it doesn’t hurt that he shows up in a cool Batmobile too.”

Mylan Park invites the community, at-large, to come out to hear his empowering message of overcoming difficult circumstances, such as bullying and addiction. On Thursday, July 8, Batman will give a two-hour presentation from 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. The gates will open at 12:30 p.m. at the Track Complex in Mylan Park. If inclement weather occurs, the presentation will move to The Aquatic Center’s observation deck area.

Attendance is free, and photo sessions with Batman and the Batmobile will be available.

To learn more about WV Batman and his special Heroes 4 Higher program, contact John Buckland at (304)-972-2311. For more information on Mylan Park, ‘Superheroes to the Rescue’ [sold out] or other themed Aquatic Center camps or programs, contact Heather McIntyre at (304)-933-2785.