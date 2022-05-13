MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden has received $40,750 from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation for education programs for kids.

The garden said the funding will be used to help support summer camps for elementary and middle school-aged kids, as well as school trips during the spring and fall.

Officials from the botanic garden said that bringing kids to the garden helps them get a more hands-on experience.

A hummingbird collects nectar from a flower at the West Virginia Botanic Garden (WBOY Image)

“When kids are learning about science in the classroom, it’s about faraway places. Or even if they see it on TV, it’s about these wildlife in Africa or something. So, it’s great for them to be able to come here and learn about all the plants and the animals and the insects and everything live right here in their own backyard,” said Erin Smaldone, the WV Botanic Garden’s Education Director.

The West Virginia Botanic Garden isn’t just for kids, though. It also has classes for adults throughout the year.

You can check out the latest events from the garden here.