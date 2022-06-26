MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Cheat Area Public Library staff and the West Virginia Botanical Garden hosted a Sunday Funday at the garden.

The afternoon in the garden started with a story followed by an activity walk, a game or activity, ending with a craft. Many of the books and activities were geared toward children ages four through eight but all age groups were welcomed.

“So, each month it has a different theme, and we do nature themes. And so, this month was worms, but the Cheat Lake Library will come and read a couple of books to the kids based on the theme. And then, I will take them on a walk and teach them about the theme,” said Maria Tallman, environmental educator at the West Virginia Botanical Garden.

The West Virginia Botanical Garden said they think it’s important to get kids out in nature at a young age and to teach them about the importance of the plants and animal species.

“Sometimes this is their first time getting dirty and getting under the rocks and looking for the worms. They’re scared of the worms at first, but then after you let them touch them and hold them themselves, they’re like ‘they’re not that scary and more,’” Tallman said.

Officials said the garden is free for folks to walk around, look at the gardens and enjoy nature’s beauty. They stated there are many flowers, tree species and animals, leaving plenty for people to enjoy.