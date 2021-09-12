WV Caring hosts 33rd annual Dr. D.R. Davis golf tournament

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – WV Caring held its 33rd annual Dr. D.R. Davis golf tournament at the Preston County Country Club Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight teams with over 100 participants played 18 holes of golf, with lunch and refreshments included.

A hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin and longest drive contests gave golfers a chance at cash and other prizes.

A golfer in the tournament gets ready to tee-off

Proceeds from Sunday’s event go directly toward the non-profit and the work they do for the communuity.

“We’ve cared for so many of these golfer’s families and generations over the years. So, they know why they’re donating their money and coming to play in this tournament,” said Cindy Woodyard, an organizer with WV Caring.

The tournament was made possible through several sponsors in north central West Virginia.