ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – A West Virginia end of life healthcare system has received national attention for its high rate of customer satisfaction.

WV Caring was named the 2022 Hospice Honors recipient for the second year in a row. The hospice care provider was graded in 24 different categories by patients and family members.

WV Caring’s Founding President and Chief Visionary Officer, Malene Davis, said receiving the award two years in a row is a huge compliment to the entire staff especially during the worldwide pandemic.

“I think the hospice honors award this year means that even during a pandemic, even when things were really difficult to access supplies, equipment things like that,” said Davis. “We were able to give such a high level of service, a high level of quality of care on a daily basis.”

WV Caring serves twelve counties. Its Preston County office is located in the Arthurdale Inn which was built in 1938 and used by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.