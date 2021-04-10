WV Caring welcomes back Cinderella Project after pandemic hiatus

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — Most high school students in West Virginia were without a prom due to the original lockdown restrictions from the state of the pandemic. With restrictions loosened and prom back on for 2021, WV Caring made sure it did its part to make sure every girl, regardless of economic class, had the opportunity to be well-dressed for the spring fling.

With the return of prom season, WV Caring reintroduced the Cinderella Project. The hospice care thrift store on Route 7 had discounted gowns, jewelry, and shoes so everything was affordable. The project began in 2003, and has taken off since its inception.

Dresses were marked for just $5.

“One of our volunteers was talking about her granddaughter’s prom dress several years ago was $600,” said Kim Riley, who helped create the Cinderella Project. “Today, they can get a dress for $5, jewelry for $5, earrings for $5, even shoes for $5. So, for $15, you can be dressed and go to the prom.”

In the 18 years since it began, over 1,000 dresses have been sold as a part of the Cinderella Project. Riley said that she receives gowns as donations year-round, and the donations come from all over the Mountain State and beyond.