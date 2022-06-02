CLARKSBURG W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has prioritized the patching up of potholes over the past few weeks with its pothole milling and filling program.

Thursday, the program set out to work in Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties.

In Marion County, the West Virginia Division of Highways is scheduled to work on Mt. Zion Road, County Route 78, County Route 24, County Route 5, and County Route 1/3 according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The same press release stated that crews were scheduled to patch Kelly Road, Brewer Road, Old Cheat Road and County Route 25 in Monongalia County.

In Preston County, patching was slated for Bridge Street, Lake Avenue, Glade Drive, Carrol Street, Sinclair, Old County 14, Number 4 Church Road, and Club House Drive.

Friday, June 3, the West Virginia Division of Highways is planning to address different roads in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties according to a press release.