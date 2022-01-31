WV House Bill introduced to repeal abortion restrictions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Delegates Evan Hansen (D) and Danielle Walker (D) introduced a new bill for abortion laws in West Virginia.

Most of House Bill 4382 has been repealed off the legislative website but it does state the bill’s purpose is “to repeal or delete code provisions that restrict a patient’s right to abortion.”

“The reason why we’re proposing this is because we believe that every person deserves access to high quality and affordable reproductive healthcare including abortion care,” Del. Hansen said.

Del. Hansen said current restrictions in the state were designed to chip away at reproductive freedom and to push abortion out of reach by making it more expensive and harder to access. He added this bill would do away with those restrictions and the state would revert back to the federal regulations that were set by the supreme court.

Hospital exam room (Nexstar Media Wire)

“It’s a highly personal decision, and it’s a very sensitive decision that a woman, or unfortunately in some cases a girl, needs to make, and it’s our feeling that, that’s a decision that they need to make based on their consultations with their healthcare providers, and if they’re people of faith with their religious leaders and that it’s really not the business of politicians to tell people what they can and can’t do related to abortion care,” said Del. Hansen.

The bill was introduced on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and is still pending in the house of health and human resources. A different bill, Bill 4004, was introduced earlier this month that would do the exact opposite and ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.