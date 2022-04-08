MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Land Stewardship Corporation (LSC) has been awarded $1 million in congressionally-appointed funds to use on dilapidated structures.

The funds, which were awarded through the HUD Economic Development Initiative, will be used to either rehabilitate or bring down dilapidated structures across the state of West Virginia.

Organization officials estimate the funds will help five-to-eight communities.

“The receipt of this funding by Land Stewardship Corporation has, I don’t know, been 10 years in the works. So, it’s a huge win, and we are really, really excited to be able to talk to folks who have waited a long time to see problem properties come down in their community,” said Taylor Bennett, Executive Director for WV LSC.

Bennett also said that the application to apply to be considered for the funding will be released in the coming weeks.

West Virginia Bad Buildings estimates that there are 25,000 dilapidated structures in West Virginia that need to be brought down immediately.