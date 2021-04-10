WV New Jobs Coalition hosted “Jammin’ for Jobs”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WV New Jobs Coalition hosted a 3-city live and live-streamed free concert event called “Jammin’ for Jobs”, one city being Morgantown.

People gathered to help support the Thrive Act and enjoy music from The Hillbilly Gypsies and The Greens.

Regional Organizer Director for the WV New Jobs Coalition, Ethan Schaffer, said they’re doing this to try and pressure Sen. Manchin and Sen. Capito to support the Thrive Act.

“We believe that the 50,000 it would bring would not only revitalize our crumbling roads, and bridges, and infrastructure but it will also help lift a lot of folks out of poverty and help folks, especially in West Virginia,” Schaffer said.

The Thrive Act has not been introduced in the state yet, but the coalition hopes to bring it here.

The WV New Jobs Coalition plans to host more events in the future until the Act is passed.