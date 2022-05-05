MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police will be conducting cadet testing on Friday, May 6 at its Morgantown branch.

The testing will consist of a written test, an interview panel, a physical test and suitability testing.

Applicants who are interested are asked to bring their photo ID and dress in business attire but to bring clothes for the physical test. Officials are also asking applicants to come with an open mind.

“Come with a mindset to work hard. It’s an open experience. Come here with an open mind. If you’ve had any inkling of ‘I want to be in law enforcement, come give it a shot. If you’re not satisfied with what happens tomorrow, that’s fine, but at least give it a shot,” said Cpl. Matthew Sternart.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with testing beginning at 9 a.m.