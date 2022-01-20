WVDOH planning ahead for winter storms amid staffing shortages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As many others in West Virginia are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation has plans in place so that staffing shortages don’t impact treatment of the roads when it snows.

Officials from the WVDOH said in a statement that when a snowplow employee tests positive for COVID-19, they adjust schedules and have other capable employees drive the plows while the normal driver recovers at home.

When it snows, roads are taken care of on a priority-based system.

“We work from the most heavily traveled roads to the secondary roads; planning in advance and adjusting those plans to be as effective as possible as the weather occurs,” the statement from the WVDOH said.

All WVDOH employees strictly follow COVID guidance from their internal task force to keep everyone safe as they complete their essential work.