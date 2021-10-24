WV’s Premier Wedding Expo holds bi-annual expo with celebrity guest Monte Durham

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Brides-to-be were able to check out the latest trends in weddings on Sunday afternoon at the WV Premier Wedding Expo.

The event, held in the historic Hotel Morgan, featured vendors from across north central West Virginia offering their goods and services, as well as a fashion show for wedding dresses, bridesmaids, men’s suits and more.

Two gentleman show off their suits for prospective grooms or groomsman in weddings, with Monte Durham (far right) explaining what each outfit consists of.

Monte Durham, the star of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” and West Virginia native, was a special guest, offering a VIP experience for brides and helping highlight the fashion show.

“We are a welcoming community. So, we want people to come from all over the country to have their weddings here. And why not? We have the most beautiful mountains. We have fabulous facilities. And, we have people who really care so much about their clientele, that they strive to make sure that they get their dream,” said Connie Merandi, owner of Coni and Franc in Morgantown.

“It always good to come back home, and it’s great to see so many people making such a great stride in the betterment of West Virginia. Let’s all do the best we can,” said Durham.

The WV Premier Wedding Expo is held twice a year, with the next one slated for February 2022.