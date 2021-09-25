WVU Arboretum holds third annual West Virginia Pawpaw Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Arboretum held its third annual Pawpaw Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The festival included pawpaw tastings, prepared pawpaw dishes, pawpaws for purchase, live music, food trucks, lawn games and more.

Pawpaw Festival attendees could purchase pawpaws like the ones pictured

Hundreds came by to enjoy the Appalachian fruit and enjoy the beautiful autumn weather.

Pawpaws are typically ripe in the fall around September.

“You know, I enjoy working at the arboretum throughout the year. In the springtime, the wildflowers are spectacular. But, there’s really something special about the paw paw season,” said Zach Fowler, WVU Arboretum Director. “Partly because we get to introduce these people to this delicious fruit that is growing wild here that tastes tropical, you know. But, also, partly because people can take the seeds and grow them, and so many people have had success doing that.”

Officials with the arboretum said the hope to educate the public about the fruit.