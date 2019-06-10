WVU begins demolition at Stansbury Hall

MORGANTOWN W.Va – West Virginia University began demolition activities at Stansbury Hall.

This is to make way for the construction of Reynolds Hall, the new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

WVU has vacated Stansbury Hall so abatement crews can remove asbestos containing materials from the building.

This includes the removal of roofing, windows, floor tile, and pipe insulation.

The full demolition of Stansbury Hall will begin in mid-July and continue through October.

“This is very historical, Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, played here. So we’ve taken a lot of care, to take out some of the elements for our athletic department. For example, the floor in which Jerry West played on has been removed and our athletic department is going to use it in their facilities now,” said David Beaver, Senior Associate Vice President of WVU Auxiliary and Business Services.

Demolition activites will also include the removal of the pedestrian bridge across Beechurst Avenue to the PRT.