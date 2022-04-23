MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Chapter of Camp Kesem hosted their Make the Magic fundraising gala at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center on Saturday.

Camp Kesem is a student-run non-profit organization that provides year-round support to children in the surrounding regions whose families have been impacted by cancer. Kesem’s mission is to support children through and beyond a parent’s cancer which includes year-round services with a free week of summer camp.

“These kids have been through a lot of struggles that even people our age or people older have not been through. So, this camp provides an opportunity for them to meet other children who have been in the same position as them, but also allows them to create an identity outside of their parents cancer where they can be themselves in any way that they want to be,” said Raimah Hossain, Make the Magic Co-coordinator.

Officials with Kesem added older campers will sometimes serve as mentors and role models for the younger campers while building their support system among their peers.

“Sometimes because of the experiences that these campers are going through at home maybe they have a support system they would like outside that environment as well. So, it really allows them to have a support system outside of their home within this Kesem community,” Hossain said. “It’s really amazing because the Kesem community isn’t just limited to Kesem at WVU. There is over 137 chapters nationwide so its really interesting because campers who attend camp with us will end up going and working at, or volunteering for Kesem chapter when they’re in college. So, the Kesem doesn’t just extend until they’re 18 but it goes way beyond that. So, it is a support network that last a lifetime for them.”

Officials with the WVU Chapter of Kesem said they are always looking for more sponsors to help out and to be able to facilitate the camp for the kids.