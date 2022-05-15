MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University concludes its 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremonies in Morgantown on Sunday.

After following two years with pandemic restricted ceremonies, the 2022 Commencement returned to the WVU Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center.

“College is never easy, but over the past two years students everywhere endured a very unique journey unrelated to the usual hurdles of Algebra equations, reading assignments, and nerve racking exams,” said WVU President Gordon Gee.

(WBOY Image.)

Denise Gardina receives honoree degree (WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

Singing the national anthem. (WBOY Image.)

graduates (WBOY Image)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

Country Roads (WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

Special guest speaker and six time award winning author Denise Gardina gave a speech to graduate students from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, she also received an honorary degree from WVU.

“I hope they take away to read and to ask questions that’s really what I was urging them to do, I think they are very well prepared to do that,” said Gardina.

Graduates heard words of inspiration and encouragement after receiving their degrees and masters hoods.

“In seemingly hopeless times, resilience arms us against despair and builds the courage to overcome obstacles, and the hope you have honed to survive and thrive over the past two years will serve you well throughout your lives,” Gee said.

Finally, with the graduates singing ‘Country Roads,’ this wraps up the WVU 2022 Spring Commencement for 4,500 new graduates.

For more information on WVU 2022 Spring Commencement click here.