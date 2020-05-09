WVU Extension and Jones United Methodist Church work to feed the community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As an initiative to give back to the community, the WVU Extension and Jones United Methodist Church joined forces to help feed the community.

From 9 a.m to 12 p.m at the church, representatives from WVU Extension were handing out free seeds to fill community members gardens. Everything they handed out was edible when fully grown.

“I have an interest in feeding people, and gardening, and it’s actually how I ended up in ministry,” said Pastor Stephen Prince. “I am always trying to work with people, and organizations that work with feeding people.”

This is a part of the Extension’s “Grow This” program. Every year, they typically average between 200-300 people who show interest in their gardening seeds. COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order have made many more people more interested in home projects like gardening. This year almost 2,500 people showed interest.

“You know there’s a thing about planting a seed, and it grows into something. You just never know if it’ll be a little thing, or a huge whopper,” said Prince. “It won’t snow forever. I’m not the weatherman, but it’s not going to snow forever, and the sun will come out, and stuff will grow.”

The WVU Extension and Jones United Methodist Church will be handing out seeds again on Thursday, May 14th from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.