Members of the WVU Game Development Club set up for their Extra Life streaming on Dec. 4, 2021. (Courtesy: WVU Game Development Club)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University (WVU) Game Development Club is helping raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, one video game at a time.

The group is participating in Extra Life, a program from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals where video game streamers raise money for children’s hospitals around the country.

The group started their streaming at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening and plans to play for about seven hours until 1 a.m. at the Mountainlair Student Union. Other members of the group and outsiders will also be participating past the 1 a.m. mark.

Members of the WVU Game Development Club set up for their Extra Life streaming on Dec. 4, 2021. (Courtesy: WVU Game Development Club)

The gamers plan to play popular gaming titles, such as Call of Duty: Warzone, escape room simulators and more.

Their goal is to raise $1,000.

“I think it’s really great knowing that something we enjoy doing, something that’s a part of our lives that we enjoy doing, something casual we like to do is actually helping people,” said Aron Ludwinski, President of the WVU Game Development Club.

“I am honestly so excited to be doing this. I’m a big volunteer guy. I try to volunteer whenever I can. Like Aron said, to be able to do something that I do basically every day, play video games, and help raise awareness and help raise money for these children, feels so great to me,” said Jacob Thrasher, Treasurer of the WVU Game Development Club.

If you want to help the club reach its goal of $1,000, you can donate through Extra Life’s website here.