WVU grad inspires by losing 200+ pounds in a year

Schoderbek has lost nearly 210 pounds in the last year.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Peter Schoderbek, a West Virginia University graduate, has gained national attention for his tremendous weight loss.

Schoderbek began his diet as he was beginning his final semester at WVU in February 2020. He weighed 442 pounds at the time. Despite being forced to finish his college tenure at home, he stuck with his program and continued to push toward his initial goal of 300 pounds. He shattered that goal mark, and then the next, sitting at 234.1 pounds the last time he measured.

Schoderbek could not have made this progress alone. He had the support of his friends and family, but his dog, Toby, was literally there along the entire journey. The two would go out for miles-long walks, now jogs with Schoderbek’s progress. Schoderbek mentioned, he has even surpassed the fitness level of his canine partner.

Schodebek’s dog, Toby, has been huge help with his progress.

“When we first started off, he was the one, after we finished walking, who would still have tons of energy and I was just, you know, dead, because I still weighed a lot. And then, now we’ll go on these jogs for like four miles and towards the end, he starts to get bored and tired and he just wants to go home and take a nap. And I’m the one who has the energy to finish off,” he said.

Schoderbek’s next goal is 200 pounds, though he is taking it slower to reach that goal. Overall, he has been thrilled with his progress, never thinking he could reach the weight he has achieved this far. Schoderbek said he is the happiest he has ever been in his life.