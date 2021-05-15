WVU held 2021 Commencement Ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University held its 2021 Commencement Ceremony at Mountaineer Field at the Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

Families and friends gathered to cheer on graduates from several different colleges on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Due to the pandemic, the university welcomed August and December 2020 graduates to participate in the 2021 ceremony.

Graduate Jensen Mills, graduated with her bachelor’s degree last year, and said it was rough and surprising when she found out the university was not going to have a summer and fall 2020 graduation.

“Everyone was thinking we’re going to walk, it’s great, all of our friends are here,” described Mills. “We survived our capstone together. It didn’t really hit us until we were all home.”

Mills said she was happy when she found out she could walk in the 2021 commencement ceremony. She explained that her family drove four and a half hours from Cincinnati to see her graduate.

“I have my grandparents up there who are excited to see me,” explained Mills. “I am the first grandchild to walk and graduate, so it’s heartwarming.”