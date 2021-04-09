WVU Hillel reads names of Holocaust victims on Remembrance Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Hillel President Cagan Goldstein does not know the names of his family members murdered in the Holocaust. With this in mind, he joined other WVU Jewish students to remember some of the six million Jews that died in the Holocaust.

The reading was conducted via Zoom.

On Yom Ha’Shoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, students gathered on Zoom to take turns reading names of Jews killed in Nazi Germany. One by one, they would read a person’s name, birthplace, what concentration camp they died in and how old they were. Even when he was not reading, Goldstein sat and listened as other names were read.

“We have this number, right?” Goldstein said. “The six million. It’s extremely important we think this number and know this number and learn this number. But, at the same time, it’s not just six million people. All these people had a name.”

Goldstein admitted that the amount of names read through 24 hours does not near scratch the surface of those murdered by the Nazis; he estimated that only about 6,000 names were read. However, he took solace in the fact that some of the victims were able to be remembered.