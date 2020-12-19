WVU holds virtual commencement

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University held its winter commencement virtually on Saturday, as students who completed their degrees in August and December officially became graduates.

Each school within WVU held its own individual commencement, so each student would be able to have their names read at graduation.

President E. Gordon Gee addressed the student body during graduation.

The commencement was highlighted by a speech from Intuit CEO Brad Smith. He reassured the class of 2020 that it is the most prepared class in history because of the obstacles that have been placed before them.

To Smith, the pandemic and remote learning has made students flexible and adaptable, invaluable skills to have in the work force.

Students were permitted to send in their own videos talking about some of the memories they will keep with them following graduation. The ceremony concluded with the turning of the tassels and the playing of Country Roads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories