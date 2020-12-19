WVU holds virtual commencement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University held its winter commencement virtually on Saturday, as students who completed their degrees in August and December officially became graduates.

Each school within WVU held its own individual commencement, so each student would be able to have their names read at graduation.

President E. Gordon Gee addressed the student body during graduation.

The commencement was highlighted by a speech from Intuit CEO Brad Smith. He reassured the class of 2020 that it is the most prepared class in history because of the obstacles that have been placed before them.

To Smith, the pandemic and remote learning has made students flexible and adaptable, invaluable skills to have in the work force.

Students were permitted to send in their own videos talking about some of the memories they will keep with them following graduation. The ceremony concluded with the turning of the tassels and the playing of Country Roads.