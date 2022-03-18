MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University held the 45th annual Appalachian Studies Conference with the debut of a short story collection Friday night at the Creative Arts Center.

The keynote speaker and author, Deesha Philyaw, has published her stories, called “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” earning her numerous awards which is also being turned into an HBO Max series.

“So, I am speaking about identity. I live in Pittsburg for half my life but I grew up in the South. So, we are going to be talking about identity and what makes you part of Appalachia. I also identify as a Southerner so we’re going to be talking about that and also the context of my book The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” Philyaw said.

The book was published by WVU Press and Philyaw said it has received many national awards that highlight her nine short stories about black women, sex, and the black church.

“So, one of the things I learned living in Pittsburg, I moved there in 1997, was that Pittsburg is part of Appalachia which I didn’t know,” Philyaw said. “As a transplanted Southerner that became my new home. And so being published by a regional press and then being embraced by the Appalachian community has been fantastic.”

Philyaw said her stories deal with a lot of women who are in the south and the idea around identity, being southern, being black, and being Appalachian and finding out what all those things mean. So, identity, region, and place were all spoken about within the conference.