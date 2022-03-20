REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A weekend of riding wrapped up at the West Virginia University J.W. Ruby Research Farm. The WVU Western Equestrian team placed sixth in the team class on Sunday at the 2022 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Semi-Final Championships. Riders said there was a good kind of pressure being the hosts for this national competition.

“A lot of people here have never been too West Virginia before, so we wanted to give them a little idea of where we come from,” Allie Rhoads, captain of the WVU Western Equestrian Team said. “We got to get our team together to just really come together and try to make everyone feel welcome try to make a really fun horse show.”

Rhoads accepting the 6th place ribbon for her team (WBOY Image)

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to show off the facilities that we have, show off the work of our team and get people here in the greater Mon and Preston County area to see what WVU has to offer,” Crystal Smith, WVU teaching associate professor of equine management said.

26 teams with a total of 109 riders competed for spots at the IHSA national competition in May.

WVU Equestrian Club (WBOY Image)

Rhodes had already secured her individual spot at IHSA nationals earlier in the season. It will be the WVU seniors last time showing in IHSA. She said it will be bittersweet after her four years with the team.

“It was really cool working up and working through and just meeting so many new people and a lot of people have never ridded before and so to watch these riders who I’ve become really close friends with actually evolve as riders is just really special,” Rhodes said.

All IHSA competitions were put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, so being back was special for everyone.

“It kind of feels like one big family that IHSA could come back together after two years,” Rhodes said.

“To see them back like this with the energy, the excitement, the enthusiasm and the comradery it’s just great,” Bob Cacchione, founder and executive director of IHSA said.

Cacchione started the IHSA league in 1967 when he was in college. He said he didn’t think it would get this big with now more than 400 colleges competing across the country.

“I wanted to create something when I was a freshman in college at the age of 17 for anybody with the excitement about maybe learning how to ride to have the ability to have that option to ride,” Cacchione said.

IHSA Semi-Final banner (WBOY Image)

Cacchione didn’t care about riders’ previous experience or their financial situation, he just wanted to make it fair and an even playing field for everyone during his competitions. He said many riders go onto bigger competitions like the Olympics or go into the horse industry after college.

“Many of them have jobs for the rest of their lives and their passion so we’re very excited about the whole program and to have people like this and this great school and these incredible facilities to host this event, I’m honored to be here,” Cacchione said.

Rhodes will compete in Harrisburg, Pa. on May 5-8 for the IHSA National Championship.