MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources hosted its inaugural VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 50 teams of high school and middle school students from all around the state and region competed over the weekend.

Students in the VEX Robotics programs learn how to code, problem solve, communicate and build robots while learning STEM.

VEX Robotics Competition. (WBOY Image)

“STEM is super important and this is a great way for students to get involved with STEM at an early age,” said Julie Gruber, School of Engineering outreach coordinator, “it doesn’t just help them develop these hard skills like coding and you know putting the robot together, but also the soft skills that you don’t really talk about in STEM that often.”

The VEX Robotics program selects a new game yearly and has new challenges for students to compete and participate in.

The event’s winners can get scholarships and even have a chance to advance to the VEX Robotics World Championships in April.

