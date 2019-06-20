WVU Libraries hosts event focused on early photography

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A Civil War era photography program was hosted Thursday morning by WVU libraries.

The Civil War generation was the first to grow up with photography.

The West Virginia and Regional History Center featured an exhibit of early photographs.

This was part of the West Virginia Day celebration.

The keynote speaker for the event, Ron Coddington, discussed how Civil War photography played a role in West Virginia’s history.

“West Virginia’s role, in photography, in documenting all of the union soldiers and their families, is critically important to the history of the country. Within those photographs, and within the stories of the men and women pictured in those photographs, is the history of who we are,” said Ron Coddington, historian and author.

Photography was introduced to the U.S. in 1840.