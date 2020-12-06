WVU Medicine Children’s holds first day of Community Toy Drive for patients

Event’s flyer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first day of WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive saw dozens of cars dropping off toys for patients.

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, 40-50 cars had dropped off gifts for children of many ages via the drive-thru no contact drop off. Volunteers and hospital staff took those items inside to sort them into age groups. Christine Haufe, the hospital’s manager of specialty services, said she was pleased with how many people stopped by on the first day.

“It’s amazing,” Haufe said. “Our community has always been a great support for children’s hospital and we really depend on our community to provide the patients and their families Christmas. We really have the opportunity for a hospitalized patient. I mean a family just goes through so much stress when their child is sick during the holidays. This allows us to bring a little bit of that Christmas cheer.”

Every little thing helps, Haufe said, because it really makes a huge difference to the patients and their families.

Volunteers organizing toys

Although COVID-19 has essentially turned hospitals upside down, there are still sick children battling diseases like cancer and undergoing surgery with their families right by their side. A little donation of a Lego set, action figure, or doll could help to normalize the hospitalization for the child, taking the stress off parents who often don’t have the time to go shopping with a child in the hospital, Haufe said.

In addition to helping with the holidays, the toys help throughout the year because WVU Medicine Children’s keeps a toy shop stocked with toys.

“We make sure that every child when they come in they have a stuffed animal, they have a soft blanket, something to remind them of home,” Haufe said. “And at Christmas, everyone wants to be at home around the Christmas tree and waiting for Santa to come, so anything you can do to help our families. Parents don’t get to go out to the stores to shop for their children for Christmas when they have a sick child. They’re worried about their health, so this — all of the donations allow us to set up a toy shop for the parents so they can choose toys for the sick child and then the siblings. You just don’t have time to shop for Christmas when you have a sick kid.”

Vehicle dropping off donated toys

Haufe said she is thankful for the community’s support and the support of her staff and volunteers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers have not been allowed at the hospital, so to find a way for them to help was beneficial.

“We have a lot of help and I’m just really thankful for our community because they’ve been awesome and they’ve really supported what we do and without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” Haufe said.

The second day of the Community Toy Drive continues Monday, Dec. 7 at the Marriott at Waterfront Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.