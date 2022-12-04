MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital hosted their Children’s Annual Community Toy Drive on Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those at the drive requested new, unwrapped, small or medium sized toy donations with a value of $50 or less for children ages 0-18 to be dropped off at the Morgantown Marriot at Waterfront Place.

The toys are used for Santa’s Workshop at the hospital to help parents get gifts for their children.

“The holidays can bring a lot of natural stressors and being in the hospital is just an additional one, and we really want to alleviate those stressors as much as we can, make the holidays fun, bring some cheer back for the kids and their families, and this is just a small way for us to be able to do that,” said Megan Mezzanotte, WVU Medicine Children’s hospital child life supervisor.

To donate to the toy drive, click here.