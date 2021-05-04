WVU Medicine Children’s now offering telemedicine appointments at St. Joseph’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Specialists from WVU Medicine Children’s are now providing appointments, via telemedicine, for families at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Bush

We have lots of telemedicine outreach sites around the state, and really, the goal is to continue to bring care close to home so it’s easier for parents and kids to go to preventive and wellness visits; as well as when they need something more specialized. They have that resource there locally that can connect them back to specialty services at WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown. Amy Bush – COO, WVU Medicine Children’s

According to a WVU Medicine Children’s release, the telemedicine services will be staffed by WVU Medicine Children’s physicians, who will see patients in clinic at 21 Auction Lane Building E.

Services include Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Genetics, Neurology, and Pulmonology, Bush said.

Patients must be referred by their primary care providers. To refer a patient, referring providers can call 855-WVU-CARE, or visit the patient referral website for more information.

Bush said in addition to the physicians, advanced practice provider Jessica Mongold, F.N.P.-C., will partner with WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric subspecialists to bring their expertise to Buckhannon.

WVU Medicine doctor having a televisit with a patient

The telemedicine program at the hospital was only recently launched, but so far, Bush said, it has garnered some “positive feedback”.

“The story about this hit a couple of days ago and people are so excited that we’re continuing to care for the kids of the state and making it easier for these kids to get care,” Bush said. “We’ll be increasing our services there as we ramp up but seems to be a lot of excitement around it.”

Ramping up the hospital’s reach and services is the ultimate mission, the COO said.

WVU Medicine Children’s aims to help as many mothers and children as possible in West Virginia and the surrounding regions. That mission is, very much, underway, but only because of the hard work of the hospital’s staff.

Nurses working at St. Joseph’s

Bush said she is appreciative of her team and its flexibility to not only be able to continually expand but also, still work effectively as one “family”.

“I’m so grateful,” Bush said. “The WVU Medicine Children’s family is around the state and surrounding border states where we have clinics. We’re one big family working together to create access for kids to receive specialized care in their hometown and it takes everyone you know. When we started clinic outreach, a lot of people don’t realize the coordination. Even though that clinic’s at that outreach site during that clinic day, we’re coordinating with our team back on the Morgantown campus, so it’s all one family. And I’m just appreciative of everyone’s hard work to live up to our mission of delivering these health care services for our kids.”