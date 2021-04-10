WVU Medicine vaccinating anyone 16 or older

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since Gov. Jim Justice announced that anyone ages 16-years or older can receive the vaccine, WVU Medicine has been vaccinating about 4,000 people a day at the Sear’s building inside the Morgantown Mall.

WVU Medicine Chief Pharmacy Officer, Todd Karpinski, stated that they have started to see the supply of the vaccine meet the demand.

“It is important that we get folks vaccinated and ahead of those variants, so the vaccines remain effective,” said Karpinski. “For everything we’re seeing today, the vaccines still are effective against the current variants.”

The vaccine clinic has expanded its hours during the week and is open on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“We’re trying to catch those people who may have jobs or can’t leave during the week,” explained Karpinski.

Anyone 16 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 or older can receive the Moderna vaccine. To schedule your vaccine appointment, check out the WVU Medicine website.