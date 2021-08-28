WVU Organic Research Farm hosts “Organic Field Day”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Organic Research Farm hosted a “Field Day” on Saturday, welcoming dozens of people to the sprawling, green hillside where it’s located.

Jim Kotcon, an associate professor of plant and solar sciences at WVU, said he, always, looks forward to having the public stop by for a chance to tour and learn about the farm.

People gathered by the registration desk for the Field Day

“It’s our chance to open up our research farm to the public,” Kotcon said. “We want to demonstrate the kinds of research that we’re doing here, some of the educational opportunities. We’ll have a variety of tours and workshops, and we’re hoping to have several 100 people come out and visit us.”

People got the chance to review heritage beans, organic sheep production and get a lesson in “Poultry 101”. The latter, Kotcon said, was tailored for people who are “interested in backyard poultry production”.

In addition to the tours, there were research projects on display for the public to view and learn from.

“We have a variety of student projects including posters and demonstrations,” Kotcon said. “And, there will be a number of walking tours of the market garden and the field plots for people who want to see the research up close.”

Field Day participant reads from posters displaying research projects

Kotcon said he was happy to be hosting the event, again this year, after it was canceled for the first time ever in 2020.

“The Organic research Farm Field Day has been going for over 20 years, but thanks to COVID, we had to cancel last year,” Kotcon said. “And so it’ll be, really, good to get folks back in touch. Nevertheless, for those who are concerned about the coronavirus, we do have an online version and people should log onto www.fieldday.wvu.edu. And you’ll see a list of our videos and poster presentations and a summary of a lot of our different kinds of projects.”

Kotcon said that is the best way for people who missed this year’s Field Day to get a glimpse of what the farm has to offer.

Insect display at the WVU Organic Farm Field Day

A closer look at the insects on display

“If people missed today, they are welcome to jump on and review some of those projects,” he said.

The Field Day concluded with dinner with food, which Kotcon said were all sourced from the West Virginia University Organic Research Farm.

“There will be a supper served at 6 p.m. featuring organic produce from the farm here,” Kotcon said.