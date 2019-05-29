WVU Police hold on-campus training

MORGANTOWN W.Va – West Virginia University Police held an on-campus training exercise on Wednesday.

This exercise was held in partnership with several other university divisions and units.

Many local, state, and federal agencies were also a part of this.

The training allowed teams to evaluate emergency response in a potential crisis situation.

” In times of emergencies or disasters, you bring people in from beyond the region, and so these exercises, like I said, get faces with names, bring the people that are, what we call, boots on the ground, that we know we can pick up the phone and call them, and know what resources that they have,” said Philip Scott, Deputy Chief of WVU Police.

The exercise took place on the towers Personal Rapid Transit, and the elevated PRT guideway near the Erickson Alumni Center.