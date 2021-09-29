WVU releases statement after viral TikTok video claims football game attendee has COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials have released a statement after a football game attendee said he had COVID-19 in a viral video.

The now-deleted video from TikTok shows an attendee from the football game asking, “is it to late to tell everyone I got COVID two days ago” while taking a video from the student section of the Virginia Tech vs. WVU football game on Sept. 18.

April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications for WVU, provided this statement in an email: