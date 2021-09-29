WVU releases statement after viral TikTok video claims football game attendee has COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials have released a statement after a football game attendee said he had COVID-19 in a viral video.
The now-deleted video from TikTok shows an attendee from the football game asking, “is it to late to tell everyone I got COVID two days ago” while taking a video from the student section of the Virginia Tech vs. WVU football game on Sept. 18.
April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications for WVU, provided this statement in an email:
We were able to confirm that this person in the post is NOT a WVU student. We are currently working with Athletics to gather information about the ticket holder to pursue any and all appropriate action.
Please note that the ticket is a revocable license, giving the owner of it (“Holder”) the right to view the event described from the seat assigned, subject to applicable terms and conditions. WVU may revoke the license, eject or refuse entry to Holder, and/or take further action for failure to comply with the terms and conditions, WVU or venue policies and procedures, illegal activity, or to refuse entry or eject Holders that have come in contact with or test positive for COVID-19 or is otherwise suspected to have been infected.April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications at WVU