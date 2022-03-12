MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU School of Medicine held it’s White Coat ceremony at the Canady Creative Arts Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The White Coat ceremony is a rite of passage ceremony for second year medical students with the School of Medicine Class of 2024.

This signifies transitioning from classroom bookwork to clinic’s real-world hands on experience and start to apprentice on how to care for patients.

The ceremony emphasizes the significance of the doctor-patient relationship and the importance of the White Coat as a “cloak of compassion.”



Medical Students about to receive White Coat. (WBOY Image)

“You know one of the things that we are so proud of from our University, being a land grant University of the State of West Virginia is that we are training students today who will become doctors in many communities in our state in the future, but also we are training physicians today who will become leaders tomorrow,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, Chancellor and Executive Dean for Health Sciences, and the Dean of the Medical School for WVU.

Furthermore, the White Coat also symbolizes purity, science, and the discovery in the field of medicine.

Dr. Marsh said, “This level of tradition is something that’s really really heartwarming.”

WVU’s first White Coat ceremony was held on January 26, 1996.